San Luis Obispo County YMCA announces leadership transition

Monica Grant will be leaving the YMCA effective Jan. 7, 2022

– The San Luis Obispo County YMCA has announced the resignation of CEO and president, Monica Grant. Grant has served as president and CEO of the San Luis Obispo County YMCA since 2013 with great leadership, innovation and impact. Grant will be leaving the YMCA effective Jan. 7, 2022.

“With deep gratitude, I wish Monica all the best in her next endeavor, she will be missed by our staff, members, donors, volunteers, and community leaders,” said Erik Justesen, YMCA Board Chair. “We thank Monica for her leadership and wish her all the best!”

The SLO County YMCA is a leader in supporting youth and the community county wide throughout its history and in particular, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, providing safe, onsite childcare, camps, youth sports and family and senior fitness. During Grant’s tenure, the YMCA has significantly increased its operating budget, increased its philanthropic reach in the community, forged new strategic partnerships, grown operating reserves, and positioned the YMCA to continue to successfully grow and thrive in the future. Throughout the challenges of the past 18 months with the impacts of COVID-19, Monica’s commitment and diligent work successfully lead the YMCA through the crisis. Through her strong leadership with staff, volunteers, donors and community partners, the YMCA is in a good position to thrive in a post-pandemic environment.

The YMCA Board of Director’s has commissioned a leadership transition committee and will begin their work immediately to ensure a smooth CEO transition. The board says they are grateful that Monica has given the YMCA ample time to conduct a thorough and thoughtful transition process that includes an opportunity to properly celebrate and recognize Monica for her leadership.

