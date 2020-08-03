San Luis Obispo County’s COVID-19 deaths rise to 16

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported on Sunday that another SLO County resident has died due to COVID-19, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths in SLO County to 16.

The individual was vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness because they were in their 90s and had underlying health conditions. The resident lived at a Paradise Valley Care, an assisted living facility in Atascadero that is experiencing an outbreak.

Three COVID-19 related deaths have been associated with that facility’s outbreak. The County Public Health Department says they are working with the facility to stop the spread of infection and lessen the impact of the outbreak.

“As we mourn this loss, I want to remind everyone that we each can help prevent outbreaks and deaths of those who are more vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Each of us can do our part to break the chain of infection before it reaches the most vulnerable among us. Wear a face-covering in public and stay six feet apart from others.”

As of Friday, 1,783 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, most of whom have recovered.

All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 — in part because it travels through the community and in some cases reaches the most vulnerable residents.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

For the complete statistics, click here.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

Share this post!

email

Related