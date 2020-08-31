San Luis Obispo downtown parking structure lighting fixtures updated

–The City of San Luis Obispo announced that it has successfully completed a project to upgrade the lighting fixtures at its 919 Palm Street parking structure, replacing outdated fixtures with light-emitting diodes (LED) that are 80-percent more efficient and use far less energy.

The project was funded through a program sponsored by Pacific Gas & Electric Company that provided the city with a zero-percent interest loan, which will be paid back through energy savings. The city anticipates it will save more than $27,000 annually in energy costs at the 919 Palm parking structure.

“Projects such as the lighting upgrade project at the 919 Palm Street parking structure is a shining example of the city’s dedication and commitment to sustainability,” said Sustainability Manager Chris Read. “We are constantly examining ways to reduce our carbon footprint and to use energy more wisely across all city facilities and buildings.”

More than 110 lighting fixtures were replaced with LED fixtures. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, LED lighting is very different from other lighting sources such as incandescent and compact fluorescent (CFL) bulbs. Key differences include the following:

Light Source: LEDs are the size of a fleck of pepper, and a mix of red, green, and blue LEDs is typically used to make white light.

Direction: LEDs emit light in a specific direction, reducing the need for reflectors and diffusers that can trap light. This feature makes LEDs more efficient for many. With other types of lighting, the light must be reflected to the desired direction and more than half of the light may never leave the fixture.

Heat: LEDs emit very little heat. In comparison, incandescent bulbs release 90 percent of their energy as heat and CFLs release about 80 percent of their energy as heat.

