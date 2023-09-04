San Luis Obispo man arrested for assault, vandalism, threats

Joseph Anthony Quinn, 54, booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail

– Last Wednesday, at approximately 7:14 a.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department received a call about a disturbance taking place at a business on the 1100 block of Garden Street in San Luis Obispo. The caller told dispatchers a male was inside the business threatening to kill the employees and had pushed over large glass display cabinets. The male left the business on foot, and the business locked the doors until police arrived. The employees were not physically injured.

Responding officers flooded the area but were unable to locate the male. Through further investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as Joseph Anthony Quinn, a 54-year-old transient from San Luis Obispo.

Last Friday, at 9:30 a.m., Quinn was located near Osos and Palm. He was arrested without incident and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Quinn is being charged with the following:

PC 245(a)(1) – felony assault with a deadly weapon

PC 594(b)(1) – felony vandalism

PC 422(a) – felony criminal threats

He is currently being held on $50,000 bail.

