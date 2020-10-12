San Luis Obispo man arrested for elder abuse

–On Saturday, at approximately 8:49 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department officers responded to a local hospital for a report of a possible elder abuse case. The victim was brought to the hospital by ambulance and based on the victim’s injuries and mental state, the hospital staff determined that she was unable to care for herself. The victim’s grandson, David Mazza Jr., was present and advised hospital staff that he was her primary caregiver. Mazza Jr. demanded the victim be released from the hospital.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, San Luis Obispo Police Department Detectives responded to assist with the investigation. Mazza Jr. has been the victim’s caregiver for approximately 10 years and has been reported to San Luis Obispo County Adult Protective Services on several occasions. After further investigation, it was determined that Mazza Jr. was not properly caring for the victim, and was arrested for elder abuse. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County jail with bail was set at $50,000.

Due to the sensitivity of the investigation, no additional information is being released at this time. Investigators will continue to work with San Luis Obispo County Adult Protective Services to ensure the victim is receiving proper care.

