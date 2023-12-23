San Luis Obispo man arrested for sexual assault of two juveniles

Josue PerezRosales, 46, arrested on multiple charges

– Josue PerezRosales, a 46-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo, has been apprehended in connection with the sexual assault of two juveniles, with incidents occurring over the past 10 years. The arrest was made this Thursday.

In September, the San Luis Obispo Police Detective Bureau initiated an investigation into a reported sexual assault involving a juvenile female. The victim disclosed that the crime took place approximately a decade ago, when she was five years old, and identified PerezRosales as the perpetrator.

Subsequently, during the investigation, another case from 2020 came to light. In this instance, PerezRosales had been arrested for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old male victim. The 2020 case had been evaluated by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office at that time but was not prosecuted due to insufficient evidence.

The discovery of commonalities between the 2023 and 2020 cases prompted the reopening of the latter, as new evidence emerged, allowing for resubmission to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney for potential prosecution.

An arrest warrant for PerezRosales was obtained on Wednesday, leading to his apprehension without incident on Thursday this week. He is currently detained at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, facing charges with bail set at $500,000. The charges include:

PC288.7(a) – Felony, sex/sodomy with a child under 10

PC 288(a) – Felony, lewd act upon a child

PC 286(b)(2) – Felony, sodomy of person under 16

PC 287(b)(2) – Felony, oral copulation of a person under 16

PC 288(c)(1) – Felony, lewd acts upon a child

The San Luis Obispo Police Department encourages individuals with additional information on these cases to contact Detective Magana at (805) 594-8025. For crisis and information assistance for sexual assault survivors, Lumina Alliance can be reached at (805) 545-8888.

