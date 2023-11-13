Paso Robles News|Monday, November 13, 2023
You are here: Home » Entertainment » San Luis Obispo Master Chorale presenting ‘Holiday Festival’ Dec. 16
  • Follow Us!

San Luis Obispo Master Chorale presenting ‘Holiday Festival’ Dec. 16 

Posted: 5:47 am, November 13, 2023 by News Staff
Master chorale san luis obispo

San Luis Obispo Master Chorale.

Concert taking place at the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly

– The San Luis Obispo Master Chorale invites the community to attend its upcoming “Holiday Festival” on Dec. 16. The event will feature a “sing-along Messiah,” showcasing the renowned choruses from Handel’s timeless masterpiece. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the enchantment of the Forbes Pipe Organ, skillfully played by Cal Poly University Organist Paul Woodring.

Thomas Davies will conduct traditional carols and arrangements for chorus, organ, and orchestra, with a special guest appearance by Los Angeles’s Westwood Brass.

The concert is scheduled to take place at Harold Miossi Hall, located at the Performing Arts Center on the Cal Poly campus. Tickets can be purchased online at www.slomasterchorale.org or by contacting the PAC box office at (805) 756-4849. More information is available at pacslo.org/events/detail/holiday-festival-23.

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.