San Luis Obispo Master Chorale presenting ‘Holiday Festival’ Dec. 16

Concert taking place at the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly

– The San Luis Obispo Master Chorale invites the community to attend its upcoming “Holiday Festival” on Dec. 16. The event will feature a “sing-along Messiah,” showcasing the renowned choruses from Handel’s timeless masterpiece. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the enchantment of the Forbes Pipe Organ, skillfully played by Cal Poly University Organist Paul Woodring.

Thomas Davies will conduct traditional carols and arrangements for chorus, organ, and orchestra, with a special guest appearance by Los Angeles’s Westwood Brass.

The concert is scheduled to take place at Harold Miossi Hall, located at the Performing Arts Center on the Cal Poly campus. Tickets can be purchased online at www.slomasterchorale.org or by contacting the PAC box office at (805) 756-4849. More information is available at pacslo.org/events/detail/holiday-festival-23.

Share To Social Media