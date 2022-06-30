San Luis Obispo Museum of Art receives $5,000 grant

Grant funds will support the Museum of Art’s monthly Second Saturdays program

– The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art has announced the award of a $5,000 grant from the Robert H. Janssen Youth and Youth Sports Fund through the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County.

The primary goal of the fund is to support local nonprofit organizations providing youth enrichment programs in the City of San Luis Obispo and the adjacent area within San Luis Obispo County. The fund seeks to support programs that enrich the lives of local youth and provide access to all segments of the community regardless of income level. Janssen was a lifelong resident of SLO County and devoted a considerable amount of time to local youth sports and other community and youth activities. He valued the benefits for all youth that could be gained through participation in team activities with positive adult mentorship.

Grant funds will support the Museum of Art’s monthly Second Saturdays program providing free art-making kits to families. Every second Saturday, kids (and kids at heart) are invited to complete an art activity on SLOMA’s lawn that ties into one of our current exhibitions. Art kits include bilingual instructions and all materials required to complete the project. By drawing inspiration from the artwork on view, the kits provide hands-on learning opportunities in different artistic media and disciplines and gives kids new ways of interpreting artworks and artistic methods. The kits are completely free, thanks to the support of organizations like the Janssen Fund and the Community Foundation.

In July, the museum’s Second Saturday activity is inspired by artist Camille Hoffman’s public art sculpture, Storied Waters: Dreams of Bayanihan, which is installed on the museum’s lawn. Hoffman’s sculpture includes silhouettes behind translucent panels that are lit from within, giving the sculpture a colorful glow that varies greatly with the changing light. The July 9 activity will utilize translucent papers and tea lights so participants can create a glowing sculpture of their own.

Currently on exhibit at the museum is Hoffman’s, See and Missed, where the artist uses wood panels with abstract imagery created from plaster, wire, and collage. For August’s Second Saturday’s activity, participants will be provided with these same materials to create mixed media art pieces.

