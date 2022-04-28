San Luis Obispo Museum of Art to resume public school tours

Four K-12 schools from across the county are scheduled to visit SLOMA this spring

– After two years of pandemic restrictions, the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art has announced that it is resuming school tours for elementary students. The tours, which last approximately two hours, include a guided tour of the museum’s exhibitions by a staff member or docent, and a hands-on art activity for the students on the museum’s lawn.

All the schools that were invited to participate are Title I schools, which is a federally funded program that awards grants to ensure that all children have a fair, equal, and significant opportunity to obtain a high-quality education. The tours are scheduled for May and June. Four different grade levels have been selected and include the following schools:

• Dana Elementary School 2nd Graders

• Georgia Brown Elementary 5th Graders

• Grover Beach Elementary 1st Graders

• Monarch Grove 2nd and 3rd Graders

“Our team uses a technique called Visual Thinking Strategies (VTS) to engage students with the art and with the California core curriculum. VTS is supportive of critical thinking skills, visual literacy, communication, and collaboration skills,” said SLOMA Executive Director, Leann Standish. “SLOMA is a space committed to inclusion and welcoming first-time museum-goers. When I was a kid visiting the museum, it was all about being told to keep quiet and don’t touch.”

The tours have been made possible by a $2000 grant from the Community Based Organization and Preventive Health Grant Program of the County of San Luis Obispo, which covers the cost of transportation from the schools to the museum.

“To be introduced to art appreciation is an exciting opportunity for our students,” said Celia Moses, Principal of Georgia Brown Elementary School in Paso Robles. “We are so thankful to the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art for providing this opportunity for adventure, especially to students who quite possibly are non-traditional museum-goers. SLOMA provides our students with a unique educational setting that enriches students’ learning, thinking, and appreciation of the perspectives of those from a multitude of backgrounds.”

More information can be found at www.sloma.org.

