San Luis Obispo now accepting cannabis business permit applications

– The City of San Luis Obispo is now accepting applications for commercial cannabis business operator permits, including a new retail storefront, through Aug. 15.

This is the first time in four years the city has begun accepting permit applications for the retail storefront. Those wishing to open a cannabis business in San Luis Obispo can begin applying for a business license and permit at www.slocity.org/cannabis.

Here are the top five things to know about the now-open applications:

Applications are due by Aug. 15: Don’t miss the window of opportunity! The application period for Commercial Cannabis Business Operator Permits in San Luis Obispo is open from July 1 to Aug. 15. Mark your calendars and submit your application during this period. Some permit types are limited: The city is accepting applications for both competitive and non-competitive permits. Competitive permits include retail storefront permit and cultivation permits. There are a maximum of three retail storefront permits allowed in San Luis Obispo and two have already been issued. This application period would be for the third and final retail permit. Additionally, the cultivation permits are limited to a cumulative of 70,000 square feet of canopy, which makes that permit type competitive as well. There are no limits on the number of non-competitive permits the city may issue, which include commercial cannabis delivery, manufacturing, testing labs, and distribution. Applications for non-competitive permits that score an average of 70% or higher based on all available points will qualify for a Contingent Operator Permit. Applications for competitive permits will also be ranked and the highest-ranking application(s) will qualify for a Contingent Operator Permit. There is a fair and transparent application process: To apply for a permit, follow the step-by-step guidelines provided in the Cannabis Operator Permit Application Procedures. Get familiar with the process, review all the application review process details, and complete and submit all the required information and supporting documents. It costs more than $5k to apply: Keep in mind that an Initial Application Fee is required upon submitting an application. Review and get familiar with the city’s Comprehensive Fee Schedule (cannabis fees are on page 13) to understand the all costs associated with cannabis business-related fees. Applicants must pass a background check and meet requirements: All owners, principals, and property owners of record listed on the application must pass background checks before a Final Operator Permit will be issued. The city has additional disqualifiers beyond those of the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) in its background check process. If granted an operator permit, the permit-holder can then begin working with the city’s community development department on the necessary use permits. This information and more can be found at www.slocity.org/cannabis.

In May 2023, the city council approved updates to the city’s program that will improve the quality and quantity of applications and provide clearer direction on the scoring process, including:

Updates to the zoning maps showing where cannabis businesses are allowed to operate. This updated map includes two recently annexed areas of San Luis Obispo.

New requirements for property owners that lease real property to commercial cannabis applicants. The goal is to limit people with cannabis-related criminal convictions from participating in the city’s program.

Changes to the merit-based system of evaluation and how points are allocated during the application scoring process.

Interested individuals and businesses are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity by reviewing the application requirements at www.slocity.org/cannabis.

