San Luis Obispo Police arrest suspect for robbery and assault

Incident occurred San Luis Obispo Creek near the Toro Street Bridge

– Omar Justo, a 35-year-old transient of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on Wednesday on robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charges. The incident occurred at the San Luis Obispo Creek near the Toro Street Bridge, where Justo allegedly assaulted and robbed a 21-year-old male transient of San Luis Obispo.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, officers responded to a robbery report in the 1200 block of Marsh at 12:15 p.m. The victim, who was found bleeding from the mouth and soaking wet, reported that his backpack was stolen, and he was assaulted.

Through an investigation, officers learned that Justo had reportedly demanded the victim’s backpack while threatening to kill and sexually assault him. Justo punched and kicked the victim before dragging him into the creek, where he prevented the victim from climbing out of the water and threw large rocks at him, striking him on the torso.

The victim was able to escape and went to a nearby business to request help. He was then transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Justo was arrested in the area where the assault occurred and taken into custody without incident.

According to reports, Justo had been previously arrested for a robbery and assault that occurred in June 2022 at an encampment near the 101/Madonna interchange. However, he was released from custody on Jan. 18, on the Post Arraignment Monitoring Program while awaiting trial.

Justo was booked for the following charges: felony robbery, felony criminal threats, felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony false imprisonment, felony kidnapping, and committing a felony while out on bail/release. He was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail following his arrest.

