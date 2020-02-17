Paso Robles News|Monday, February 17, 2020
San Luis Obispo Regional CERT annual meeting happening March 2 

Posted: 3:31 am, February 17, 2020 by News Staff

CERT training paso robles

–The San Luis Obispo Regional CERT, in partnership with SLO County CAL FIRE, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and the SLO County Sheriff Department has announced that they will hold their Annual Meeting on Monday, March 2, from 6-7:30 p.m. This free public event will be held at the Sheriff’s Honor Farm APS Auditorium, 880 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo.

Board members Cal Fire Unit Chief Scotty Jalbert, Sheriff Ian Parkinson, and Cal OES Chief Robert Lewis will provide a short overview of the status of the local CERT programs and how CERT enhances personal preparedness. “Our goal is to make our county prepared for any type of disaster that could occur,” said Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

The San Luis Obispo Regional CERT will share information related to disaster preparedness efforts throughout SLO County; including last year’s accomplishments, and their 2020 goals.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services will provide an overview of current County preparedness efforts and how the CERT program fits into this plan.

Those interested in learning more about the CERT program are encouraged to attend.

For more information visit http://sloregionalcert.org/events/annual-meeting-2020/

