San Luis Obispo releases draft active transportation plan for public review

–On Thursday, Nov. 19, the city of San Luis Obispo released the public review draft of the city’s active transportation plan.

Over the past two years, staff have been engaging with the community in developing the city’s first active transportation plan, a plan that serves as both a successor to the 2013 Bicycle Transportation Plan, as well as the first comprehensive plan on pedestrian policies, programs, and infrastructure recommendations.

The plan provides a strategy for increasing bicycling and walking in the city, focusing on specific goals of implementing a high-quality bicycle and pedestrian network, addressing safety, and improving accessibility and equity. The consolidation of the two modes of transportation into one plan serves to provide a roadmap for reaching the 2014 General Plan Circulation Element targets of achieving 20-percent of all citywide trips by bicycle and 18-percent by pedestrian use and other modes of transportation.

To achieve these goals, the plan provides a new approach to implementing bicycle and pedestrian projects, focusing on serving users of all ages and abilities and incorporating best practices and design tools that were not previously approved for use in California, such as protected bike lanes and protected intersections.

The plan also places an emphasis on investments that have the greatest potential to increase bicycling and walking for transportation purposes that can be built quickly, affordable, and minimize the need for outside agency approvals. The plan sets an ambitious goal to complete a core network of projects by 2030 to help meet the climate neutrality target adopted in the city’s climate action plan.

“Despite the challenges we currently face, the city is committed to moving towards a safer, more equitable and sustainable community,” said Active Transportation Manager Adam Fukushima.

“The city is inviting all community members to review the draft active transportation plan and provide input on the proposed opportunities to implement the community’s vision of addressing health and climate change while improving the quality of life in our community.”

The city is inviting the community to provide input on the plan during this public review period.

To review the plan and sign up for project updates, visit www.slobikewalk.org.

To provide comments or questions on the draft plan, submit directly to Adam Fukushima at afukushima@slocity.org by Dec. 31, 2020.

Share this post!

email

Related