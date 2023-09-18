SLO Wind Orchestra presents ‘Masterpieces in Motion’ this Sunday

Event to be held at Cuesta College

– The San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra is set to host a concert titled “Masterpieces in Motion” featuring violinist Emily Lanzone on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College.

Under the direction of conductor Jennifer Martin, the orchestra will perform a selection of compositions, including Monti’s “Czardas,” Makris’ “Agean Festival Overture,” and Marquez’s “Danzon #2,” showcasing their musical expertise.

The orchestra will pay tribute to composer Ennio Morricone with a rendition of “Gabriel’s Oboe,” and the program will also include Frederick Fennell’s “Blues for a Killed Cat” to highlight their versatility.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.SLOwinds.org.

The San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra, comprising 50 wind and percussion players, specializes in symphonic wind band music. Comprising community musicians, the orchestra is celebrating its 24th anniversary of performances on the Central Coast. The orchestra’s mission is to perform quality symphonic wind band repertoire in various styles at a professional level while engaging with the community through concerts, education, and outreach, providing an opportunity for volunteer musicians to enhance their skills and contribute to the cultural landscape.

