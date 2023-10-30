San Marcos Road repair project starts this week in Atascadero

Project is expected to take approximately two months to complete

– Starting today, San Marcos Road in Atascadero will be closed for construction at the San Marcos Road Repair and Stabilization Project site (see map). This project will construct a soldier pile retaining wall to stabilize the section of roadway located ¼ miles south of Los Altos Road that failed during the Jan. 2023 storms.

This road closure is not expected to have a significant impact on residents since there are other alternate routes to properties on both sides of the project site, according to the City of Atascadero. There will be traffic signage to notify drivers of the closure at locations that will allow for taking alternate routes. The project is expected to take approximately two months to complete.

During the Jan. 2023 storms, heavy rains and saturation of the road subgrade led to a landslide adjacent to 11285 San Marcos Road. This resulted in the loss of approximately 40 linear feet of the west (southbound) lane of the roadway, and settlement and destabilization of an additional 145 linear feet of the southbound lane. The road has been narrowed to a single lane at this location with traffic barricades and two-way stop control since the damage occurred.

This project includes the construction of a 190-foot-long soldier pile retaining wall along the western (downhill) edge of San Marcos Road and associated earthwork, the installation of a metal beam guardrail, and the reconstruction of the roadway. The Atascadero City Council awarded this project to Souza Construction at their Aug. 30, 2023 regular meeting.

For any inquiries or additional information regarding this work, contact Atascadero Public Works at (805) 470-3456 or publicworks@atascadero.org.

