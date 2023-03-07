San Miguel Community Services District director earns governance certification

Certificate awarded to those who complete coursework in strategic planning, water resources, government finances, risk management

– Anthony Kalvans, a director at the San Miguel Community Services District, has received recognition from the district staff for obtaining the “Certificate in Special District Governance” from the California Special District Association (CSDA). The certificate is awarded to individuals who complete coursework in strategic planning, water resources, government finances, and risk management.

Kalvans started taking the CSDA courses as soon as he was elected to the board and completed over 14 separate courses before receiving the certification in Nov. 2022. He continues to further his education in Special District Governance to benefit San Miguel. Thanks in part to his CSDA training, Kalvans was able to get San Miguel CSD recognized by the national planning organization Strong Towns in 2020.

“I have used my years of training to support the development of San Miguel CSD’s first strategic plan, updates to water and sewer master plans, and efforts to support the community,” Kalvans said. He encourages other board members of Special Districts to achieve this certification and noted that “many of the courses are free to CSDA members and there are also grants available that make attending in person free.”

Kalvans is the second person from San Luis Obispo County’s Special Districts to receive the certification, which has saved the San Miguel CSD over $3,000 this year in insurance premiums.

For more information about the Templeton CSD visit www.sanmiguelcsd.org.

For a full list of certificate recipients visit https://members.csda.net/imis1/recog.

