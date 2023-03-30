San Miguel Community Services District receives transparency certificate of excellence

To earn the award, the community services district had to fulfill several governance transparency requirements

– The San Miguel Community Services District was recently recognized for its exceptional efforts to promote transparency and good governance by the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF), receiving the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence.

General Manager Kelly Dodds praised the award, stating that, “This award is a testament to San Miguel Community Services District’s commitment to open government. Our staff is to be commended for their contributions that empower the public with information and facilitate engagement and oversight.”

To earn the award, San Miguel Community Services District had to fulfill several governance transparency requirements, including conducting ethics training for all board members, properly conducting open and public meetings, and filing financial transactions and compensation reports to the California State Controller in a timely manner.

SDLF, a non-profit organization, seeks to promote good governance and best practices among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation, and other recognition programs.

