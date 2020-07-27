San Miguel CSD Director Anthony Kalvans announces re-election bid

–San Miguel CSD Director Anthony “Bear” Kalvans on Friday announced his campaign for reelection. Kalvans, a San Miguel native, highlighted his accomplishments while being on the board. He said, “I am proud to have led efforts to reinvest in our downtown, ensured our fire department has reliable equipment, helped secure grants for water projects, and brought in new services and programs to our community- all without raising taxes.”

“My philosophy is to think outside the box and do things differently,” said Kalvans. “While everyone around us has plans to raise taxes or cut programs, San Miguel is going in the opposite direction. To me, it’s never enough to just show up to the meeting; I dedicate 15 hours every week of my own time to find new ways to help our town.”

“This past year, I have been working on two separate proposals- one of which should protect taxpayers from Sacramento’s plans to raise property taxes, and the other which could potentially lower utility rates.” Kalvans said, “Both proposals are backed by economic studies and finishing these programs would be a core part of my next term.”

When asked what his other priorities were if he was reelected, Kalvans said, “I want to continue efforts to reinvest in our community because there are unelected staffers from San Luis Obispo that have tried to impose their vision on us.” He said, “They shot down attempts to bring little league teams to San Miguel, tried to override our CSD staff, and they just submitted a plan to build homes in the middle of the river- that is unacceptable to me.”

“I support San Miguelians being in charge of their destiny and I dream of the day when residents of our town can shop and play here like generations before us. For more information please visit my website- www.anthonykalvans.com and I respectfully ask for your vote in November.”

