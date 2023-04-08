San Miguel Library awarded grant from garbagemens’ association

Grant money to fund further library improvements

– The San Luis Obispo County Garbagemens’ Association has awarded the San Miguel Library a grant of $2,500 to fund further improvements. The check was presented at the Touch-a-Truck community event held during the library’s grand reopening ceremony last Wednesday.

Speaking over air horns and laughter from visitors exploring more than a dozen community and county vehicles on display at the Touch-a-Truck event, SLO County Garbagemens’ Association president Jeffrey Clarin said the group is always looking for ways to donate.

“Supervisor Gibson told us about the library in San Miguel, and we voted for this,” said Clarin, of the library’s reopening. “We definitely want to support and give back to this community.”

The San Miguel Library had closed temporarily last fall due to a retirement and the need to refresh its interior. However, the library reopened in March under new bilingual manager Grant Thompson, who is bringing families back to the library for storytimes and other programs in both English and Spanish.

“I really, really appreciate this,” said Thompson upon accepting the check. “It will go to good use.”

The San Miguel Library will also offer additional spring break events for families through April 15. To learn more about library events and the County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries, visit SLOLibrary.org.

Share To Social Media