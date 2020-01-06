Paso Robles News|Monday, January 6, 2020
San Miguel man dies in fatal collision 

Posted: 6:25 am, January 6, 2020 by News Staff

San Miguel man dies in fatal collision

–On Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers from the Paso Robles Police Department received a report of a single-vehicle vs tree traffic collision on Airport Rd. near Dry Creek Rd.
Officers arrived and learned that a vehicle was being driven southbound when it exited the road. The vehicle struck an oak tree and the driver (the only occupant of the vehicle) died from his injuries. The driver was a 32-year-old male out of San Miguel.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

No further information is available at this time.

 

-Photos by Anthony Reed

Comments

