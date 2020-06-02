Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 2, 2020
San Miguel man dies in single-vehicle collision 

Posted: 3:10 am, June 2, 2020 by News Staff

CHP-is law enforcement enforcing quarantine–On Sunday at approximately 6:45 p.m., 50-year-old San Miguel man Daniel Koudelka was driving a Nissan Juke northbound on Ranchita Canyon Road at an unknown speed when, when, for an unknown reason, he allowed the vehicle to turn from an otherwise straight course of travel, leaving the roadway, onto the west dirt shoulder, subsequently overturning and traveling down a steep dirt embankment, according to California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle overturned approximately three times, coming to rest on its wheels within a dry sandy creek bed facing in a southeasterly direction. Koudelka received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. On Monday, at 5:20 p.m. a rancher was tending to his animals when he observed the vehicle at its position of rest and notified authorities. The investigation is ongoing. Impairment is suspected, according to CHP.



Comments

