Sand art activity scheduled at the library July 26 

– The Paso Robles City Library has announced that a sand art activity will be held on Wednesday, July 26, at 2:30 p.m. The event will take place on the children’s library patio, offering children an opportunity to engage in a creative session.

Participants will have the chance to select an underwater scene and utilize colored sand to create a “painted” picture. The class will involve the use of a significant amount of fine-grain sand, making it a potentially messy experience. Individuals with sensitivities to dust may wish to avoid attending the program.

The activity will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last.

The library is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information about the event, as well as other library services and events, visit the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages or prcity.com/library.

