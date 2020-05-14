Santa Barbara public health director calls governor’s guidelines ‘unreasonable’ and ‘Insurmountable’

A message from local Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham:

The board, comprised of three Democrats, one Republican and one NPP, voted unanimously to send a letter to the Governor objecting to his one-size-fits-all reopening criteria that he outlined last week. Specifically, the board asked the Governor to exclude positive COVID-19 cases at the Lompoc Federal Prison from the county’s case count; change the new case criteria to a standard positivity rate under 10 percent; and change the fatality metric from zero deaths to a low fatality rate of 2 percent.

The letter also points out the state’s “conflicting approach” of forcing the counties to increase testing, while also not allowing counties to open if that increased testing results in an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Santa Barbara County’s Public Health Officer is correct: the Governor’s directive is unreasonable and insurmountable.

