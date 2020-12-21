Santa Claus and his elves greet locals at downtown city park

–Santa Claus and an elf or two are entertaining guests at Santa’s House in the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles. Each weekday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Christmas Eve, Santa will be on hand to meet with kids and discuss their plans and needs for Christmas.

Chuck Themens visits Paso Robles each winter to stand-in for Santa. Carli Twisselman is one of the elves who help Santa during his office hours at Norma’s House. The elves volunteer with the Paso Robles Main Street Association.

The visits with Santa are free. Santa and his entourage are located at the small Victorian House in the Downtown City Park, across the street from Brown Butter Cookie Company at 12th and Park.

