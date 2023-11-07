Santa Margarita Ranch presents ‘Christmas at the Ranch’ starting Nov. 24

Ranch offering train rides, visits with Santa, magic show, treats

– The Santa Margarita Ranch and AGM Community Partners are set to host “Christmas at the Ranch,” a family-friendly Christmas celebration. The event offers train rides, personal visits with Santa, a magic show, as well as cookies and hot cocoa.

Guests can embark on one of two distinct train journeys, traversing the historic Santa Margarita Ranch, complete with a Christmas-themed showcase. The final stop on this festive ride is Santa’s barn.

The event is slated to run on weekend evenings commencing on Friday, Nov. 24, and concluding on Sunday, Dec. 17. Reservations are required and can be arranged via www.ChristmasAtTheMargaritaRanch.com.

