Santa Margarita water systems vandalized

Water service to Santa Margarita residents will not be disrupted

– Monday morning, the San Luis Obispo County Service Area 23 – Santa Margarita water system operator discovered a break-in at the Santa Margarita water storage facility, according to the San Luis Obispo County Health Department.

The storage facility fence was vandalized and the lock accessing one of the water storage tanks was cut providing access to the drinking water supply. Because it is unknown whether perpetrators tampered with the water, as a precautionary measure, the tank was taken out of service and is being drained. It held about 100,000 gallons of water at the time of the incident.

There is a second water tank at the site, so water service to Santa Margarita residents will not be disrupted.

The State Water Resources Control Board, the county health department, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department were notified of the incident. The County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department is asking residents of Santa Margarita to contact the sheriff’s department at (805) 781-4550 if they have any information regarding this incident.

To see the full water alert, go to: slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Public-Works/Committees-Programs/County-Service-Areas/CSA-23-Santa-Margarita

