Santa Maria man killed, Paso Robles man arrested after Highway 46 crash

34-year-old Adan Reyes of Paso Robles arrested for driving under the influence

–Alejandro Angeles Pacheco, age 41, of Santa Maria, was identified as the victim of a head-on collision on Highway 46 that happened at around 11:50 p.m., Saturday in Paso Robles, just west of Davis Road near the Cholame “Y” northeast of Shandon.

34-year-old Adan Reyes of Paso Robles was reportedly traveling eastbound in a Dodge Ram when he crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into Angeles Pacheco’s westbound-traveling Chevrolet Silverado. CHP officers reportedly determined that Reyes was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

No further information is available at this time

