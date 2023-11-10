Paso Robles News|Friday, November 10, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Santa photography sessions offered at Paso Market Walk
  • Follow Us!

Santa photography sessions offered at Paso Market Walk 

Posted: 6:55 am, November 10, 2023 by News Staff

Photo sessions offered weekends in November

– Local artist and photographer Brad Golden, known for his prop-building expertise showcased at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, is spreading holiday cheer this year at the Paso Market Walk. Golden, along with his company, Playhouse Props & Photography, introduces “Santa Sessions,” an immersive Santa Claus photography experience.

The installation, set on the second-level mezzanine at Paso Market Walk, offers timeless photos with Santa for families and individuals. Known for crafting immersive environments, Golden offers a professionally designed backdrop to capture the joy and wonder of the holiday season.

Brad Golden

Brad Golden.

The limited weekend engagements will take place on Nov. 11 & 12, 18 & 19, and 25 & 26, running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. To reserve a session, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://playhouseprops.com/bookings/.

For inquiries and additional information, contact Brad Golden at (805) 423-5906 or via email at brad@playhouseprops.com.

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.