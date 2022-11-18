‘Santa Wish Trees’ going up around the county
Trees containing holiday wish lists will be up through Dec. 5
– With the holiday season approaching the San Luis Obispo County Department of Social Services is asking for the community’s help in making wishes come true for kids and seniors struggling financially this year. Wish list trees have been going up at businesses across the county for Operation Santa. Operation Santa serves children and seniors in the care of social services. Donations help social workers fulfill the holiday wishes of kids, youth, and vulnerable seniors.
Would your church, neighborhood, business, family, or organization like to help those who could use a good dose of holiday spirit?
There are a handful of ways to help:
1. Drop off a new unwrapped toy, gift, or gift card at any Cal Fire facility.
2. You can also grab a child’s wish list off of trees at the business locations listed below and shop and drop the gifts right there. Trees containing holiday wish lists will be up through Dec. 5:
- Target,11990 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo
- Walmart, 180 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles
- Walmart, 1168 W. Branch St, Arroyo Grande
- Headstrong Fit, 1237 Archer Ave, San Luis Obispo
- Sea Breeze Cupcakes & Sweet Treats, 570 Higuera St, # 135 (in The Creamery Marketplace), San Luis Obispo
- Orangetheory Fitness, 3865 S. Higuera St, San Luis Obispo
3. Check out the most needed items at Gift Hero, buy online, and have the items shipped directly to the county’s “North Pole” where the items will be sorted and delivered to the appropriate recipients.
Don’t forget the teenagers! People love to shop for the little ones, but tweens and teens caught in crisis need a dose of love as much as anyone. Since they can be challenging to shop for, gift cards are greatly appreciated. That allows social workers to shop for the items the youth really need or want, or allows them to shop for themselves.
Key dates:
• Monday, Nov. 14: Wish trees go up at businesses
• Friday, Dec. 2: All group donations delivered (churches, businesses, neighborhood drives, etc.)
• Monday, Dec. 5: Wish trees come down
• Friday, Dec. 16: All donations organized and distribution underway
Most requested items:
Children/Youth:
- STEM Sets (experiments and activities)
- Gift Cards
- LOL Surprise Dolls
- Legos and Lego Sets
- Educational Toys
- Skateboard and Skateboard Helmets
- Bike Helmets
Seniors:
- Gift cards
- Pre-paid cell phones
- Pre-paid phone cards
- Bus passes
- Bed sheets (queen/full)
- Heated throws
- Shower chairs
- Transfer shower benches
- Toilet seat risers
- Bedside commodes
- Kitchen pots, pans, and bowls
- Dinnerware (plates, bowls-melamine type ideal)
- Serving spoon sets/utensils
- Food storage containers
- Tea kettle/coffee pot
- Grabbers
- Cleaning supplies (laundry soaps and products)
- 30-day and locking pill dispensers
- Mobile cellular fall detection devices (non-subscription/no fee)
- Absorbent underwear and pads (depends/attends, prevail etc. sizes Small-XXL)
- Disposable personal cleansing cloths
- Sweatshirts/sweatpants
- Sleepwear
- Non-slip socks
- T-shirts and briefs
- Muumuu Dresses and robes