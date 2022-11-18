‘Santa Wish Trees’ going up around the county

Trees containing holiday wish lists will be up through Dec. 5

– With the holiday season approaching the San Luis Obispo County Department of Social Services is asking for the community’s help in making wishes come true for kids and seniors struggling financially this year. Wish list trees have been going up at businesses across the county for Operation Santa. Operation Santa serves children and seniors in the care of social services. Donations help social workers fulfill the holiday wishes of kids, youth, and vulnerable seniors.

Would your church, neighborhood, business, family, or organization like to help those who could use a good dose of holiday spirit?

There are a handful of ways to help:

1. Drop off a new unwrapped toy, gift, or gift card at any Cal Fire facility.

2. You can also grab a child’s wish list off of trees at the business locations listed below and shop and drop the gifts right there. Trees containing holiday wish lists will be up through Dec. 5:

Target,11990 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo

Walmart, 180 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles

Walmart, 1168 W. Branch St, Arroyo Grande

Headstrong Fit, 1237 Archer Ave, San Luis Obispo

Sea Breeze Cupcakes & Sweet Treats, 570 Higuera St, # 135 (in The Creamery Marketplace), San Luis Obispo

Orangetheory Fitness, 3865 S. Higuera St, San Luis Obispo

3. Check out the most needed items at Gift Hero, buy online, and have the items shipped directly to the county’s “North Pole” where the items will be sorted and delivered to the appropriate recipients.

Don’t forget the teenagers! People love to shop for the little ones, but tweens and teens caught in crisis need a dose of love as much as anyone. Since they can be challenging to shop for, gift cards are greatly appreciated. That allows social workers to shop for the items the youth really need or want, or allows them to shop for themselves.

Key dates:

• Monday, Nov. 14: Wish trees go up at businesses

• Friday, Dec. 2: All group donations delivered (churches, businesses, neighborhood drives, etc.)

• Monday, Dec. 5: Wish trees come down

• Friday, Dec. 16: All donations organized and distribution underway

Most requested items:

Children/Youth:

STEM Sets (experiments and activities)

Gift Cards

LOL Surprise Dolls

Legos and Lego Sets

Educational Toys

Skateboard and Skateboard Helmets

Bike Helmets

Seniors:

Gift cards

Pre-paid cell phones

Pre-paid phone cards

Bus passes

Bed sheets (queen/full)

Heated throws

Shower chairs

Transfer shower benches

Toilet seat risers

Bedside commodes

Kitchen pots, pans, and bowls

Dinnerware (plates, bowls-melamine type ideal)

Serving spoon sets/utensils

Food storage containers

Tea kettle/coffee pot

Grabbers

Cleaning supplies (laundry soaps and products)

30-day and locking pill dispensers

Mobile cellular fall detection devices (non-subscription/no fee)

Absorbent underwear and pads (depends/attends, prevail etc. sizes Small-XXL)

Disposable personal cleansing cloths

Sweatshirts/sweatpants

Sleepwear

Non-slip socks

T-shirts and briefs

Muumuu Dresses and robes

Advertisement

Share To Social Media