‘Santa’s Pop-Up Reindeer Farm’ coming to Charles Paddock Zoo

Event happening Dec. 10 – 12

– The Charles Paddock Zoo has announced that Santa is sending two of his reindeer to make a visit to Atascadero before Christmas from Dec. 10 through the 12 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The reindeer will be a great picture opportunity for the kids plus you can feed them too. It’s all available with the regular zoo admission. For more information, go to www.charlespaddockzoo.org.

In addition to Santa’s Reindeer Pop-Up Farm, here is a list of upcoming events in Atascadero for the holiday season:

Trail of Lights Holiday Lighting Tour Map; Lights will be on display from Dec. 6 through the 25 from 5-8 p.m. Winners for this year will be announced at Winter Wonderland on Dec. 10. Plan to cast your vote for the best lighting display too or get registered. All information and the map to the trail can be found at www.visitatascadero.com/trailoflights.

Winter Wonderland, Dec. 10, 5-9 p.m,; Enjoy over 75 tons of snow and the annual massive snow slide and large snow pile areas, live performances by our Atascadero High School and Elementary Schools, Fine Arts Academy Honor Choir & Dance Group, Motions Academy of Dance, demonstrations by A-Town Park, plus over 25 vendors, obstacle courses, bounce houses, holiday shopping in the Downtown, Santa and more.

Holiday Magic at the Charles Paddock Zoo, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The zoo animals have been extra good this year and with that, Santa has arranged for the Zookeepers to assist with delivering and watching them open their holiday packages. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand for a visit along with special holiday music, fun activities, a magician & more; all part of the regular admission to the zoo.

For more information about all of the upcoming city and city sponsored events in Atascadero, go to www.visitatascadero.com/events or call the zoo at (805) 461-5080 or the community center at (805) 470-3360.

