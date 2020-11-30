‘Santa’s Reindeer Pop-Up Farm’ happening in Atascadero

–In addition to the city of Atascadero’s Downtown Drive-In Holiday Lighting Celebration on December 4th, the city has also announced that Santa is sending two of his famous reindeer to visit, and they’ll be right in front of Historic City Hall on Palma Avenue, Dec. 4-6 from noon to 6 p.m. These reindeer from the North Pole will be featured along with Santa’s Sleigh at the “Pop-Up Reindeer Farm” at City Hall.

This will be a great picture opportunity for kids, and they can feed the reindeer too. They will be practicing safety measures including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and offering hand sanitizer.

All the fun starts on Dec. 4:

Light Up the Downtown Drive-In Holiday Lighting Ceremony is happening Dec. 4, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Sunken Gardens. Gates open at 5:15 p.m. to drive-in and park for the lighting – first come, first served. There’ll be lots of great holiday music, the countdown to light City Hall, Santa & Mrs. Claus will arrive in the Model-A Firetruck, and downtown stores will be showcasing their holiday lights.

Glow-Shine-Sparkle Reverse Holiday Parade at Atascadero High School will be happening Dec. 4 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Drive by the wonderful variety of beautiful floats that will be illuminating High School Hill, all designed and created by student organizations in partnership with local non-profits.

Trail of Lights Holiday Lighting Tour Map – Enjoy the businesses and residents that have joined the trail and have beautiful holiday decorations and lights to share for everyone to see. A map to the trail will be found beginning Dec. 1 at www.visitatascadero.com/holidaylights and the lights will be on display from Dec. 4-25

For more information about all of the upcoming city and city-sponsored events in Atascadero, go to www.visitatascadero.com/events or call Terrie Banish at (805) 470-3490, tbanish@atascadero.org.

Share this post!

email

Related