Save the dates: City of Atascadero releases events calendar for 2024

Events include popular Tamale Festival, Lakeside Wine Festival, Cruisin’ Weekend

– The City of Atascadero this week has released its 2024 event calendar, showcasing a variety of city and city-sponsored events throughout the year.

The calendar also provides brief information about each event. Stay informed with the latest additions, event, and entertainment updates by checking the event calendar at www.VisitAtascadero.com/events.

2024 events in Atascadero:

At Her Table Street Festival: Sunday, March 10

Central Coast Craft Beer Festival: Saturday, March 23

Tamale Festival Weekend – Fiesta Friday: May 3, 5-8 p.m. & Festival: Saturday, May 4, 11-7 p.m.

Saturday in the Park Summer Concert Series: June 15 – Aug. 31 (see calendar for select dates)

Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival: June 22, 4-8 p.m.

Ice Cream Zoofari: Saturday, July 13

Cruisin’ Weekend – Hot El Camino Cruise Nite, Friday, Aug. 16, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.;

Mid-State Cruizers Car Show, Saturday, Aug. 17, 10-3 p.m. & Dancing in the Streets, Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-10 p.m.

Central Coast Cider Festival: Saturday, Aug. 24

Brew at the Zoo: Saturday, Sept. 7

Colony Days Parade & Festivities: Saturday, Oct. 5

Bovine Classic Gravel Ride: Saturday, Oct. 26

Zoo Boo: Saturday, Oct. 26

Atascadero Fall Festival: Friday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 17

Winter Wonderland: Friday, Dec. 13

For information about being a vendor, performing with your band, or for sponsorship information, call (805) 470-3360 or email events@atascadero.org.

