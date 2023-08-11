Scattered showers reported across the county

Warmer weather on the way

– As the weekend approaches, the remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene continue to impact the area. While the bulk of the storm has already traversed through, its effects continue to be felt Friday morning. Scattered showers maintain their presence across northern SLO County. This morning, Paso Robles measured .02-inches over the past 24 hours. Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard.

The storm’s center is expected to drift seaward before veering back toward the region. This trajectory is expected to introduce a few more hours of potential rainfall.

Throughout Friday and early Saturday, the region can expect lingering high clouds linked to the weather system, accompanied by low clouds in coastal and beach communities. These cloud cover conditions will significantly influence temperatures, particularly on Friday. The approaching weather shift, slated for Sunday onward, will usher in a return of higher pressure in the area.

As the weekend approaches and the following week unfolds, interior temperatures are poised to move back into the upper 90s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Share To Social Media