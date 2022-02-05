Scheid Family Wines celebrates 50 years

Estate winery located just south of Greenfield along U.S. Highway 101

– Scheid Family Wines, based in Monterey County, California, has announced its 50th anniversary this year. Family-owned and operated, Scheid Family Wines farms over 3,000 acres of vineyards located along a 70-mile spread of the Salinas Valley in the Monterey AVA. Scheid Family Wines is celebrating 50 years with special tastings and events throughout the year in its tasting rooms located in Carmel-by-the-Sea and at its estate winery just south of Greenfield along U.S. Highway 101.

Al Scheid, founder, and chairman of the board says he recognized the untapped potential in Monterey County in 1972 and was one of the region’s vineyard pioneers. What began as an operation that sold 100-percent of its wine grapes to other wineries is now a vertically integrated grapes-to-glass family business focused on global and exclusive wine brands, with sales of over 700,000 cases of wine annually.

In 2020, Scheid launched Sunny with a Chance of Flowers, an innovative zero sugar, low alcohol, low-calorie brand that is available in retail stores throughout the country. Its estate vineyards are certified sustainable and the entire winery operation is powered by 100-percent renewable wind energy generated by a 400-foot wind turbine, which also supplies enough excess energy to power 125 homes in the local community. Scheid Family Wines achieved organic certification if its 85-acre White Flower Vineyard in 2020 and farms a significant portion of its estate vineyards using organic farming methods.

“Achieving our 50-year milestone could not have happened without a tremendous amount of courage and hard work”, says Al Scheid, who is celebrating his 90th birthday this month. “A company’s success comes down to its people and I couldn’t be prouder of our team that has set a standard of excellence that has gotten us to where we are today.”

Speaking to the future, Scheid added, “We will continue to evolve, looking for ways to expand our portfolio and grow our business. With the leadership and innovative spirit of our talented team, I know that all we’ve achieved in the first 50 years is just a prelude to what comes next.”

