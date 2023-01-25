Scholarship open for students planning to study forestry, skilled trades

Big Creek Lumber announces return of third annual McCrary Family Scholarship

– Big Creek Lumber will be offering the McCrary Family Scholarship for the third consecutive year. The scholarship was founded in 2021 to celebrate the company’s 75th year in business and was named after the McCrary family who has owned the business since it was founded in 1946. The scholarship helps fund the educations of graduating high school seniors who will be pursuing careers in the skilled trades or forestry. Past scholarship recipients are also invited to apply for a one-time scholarship renewal for the continued support of their education.

Previous recipients of the McCrary Family Scholarship have gone on to pursue careers in construction management, forest and fire sciences, and have attended skilled trades programs such as lineman college. The 2022 McCrary Family Scholarship was awarded to two students, Kyle Nee and Griffin Spooner, both residents of Santa Cruz County. Big Creek Lumber encourages all qualified applicants to apply and says it looks forward to awarding more scholarships to worthy recipients this year.

The McCrary Family Scholarship was designed to honor the careers of Big Creek Lumber co-founders Bud and Lud McCrary who made their impact through their work in the skilled trades and by advancing the practice of environmentally responsible forestry. The scholarship also honors all the skilled tradespeople and forestry professionals who are customers or employees of Big Creek Lumber and have contributed to the company’s continued success over the years and the important role these careers play in the world.

Students who are seeking to apply can get more information and an application at: www.bigcreeklumber.com/scholarships.

Share To Social Media