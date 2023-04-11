Paso Robles News|Tuesday, April 11, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Scholarships available for local performers
  • Follow Us!

Scholarships available for local performers 

Posted: 6:20 am, April 11, 2023 by News Staff
performing arts stock pic theatre

Scholarships are available to all local performers who demonstrate a passion or skill for the performing arts.

Over $4000 available for local performers

Actor’s Edge Studio in San Luis Obispo is excited to announce the launch of its second annual Central Coast Performing Arts Scholarships, offering over $4,000 in cash and tuition scholarships to performers of all ages and skill levels.

The scholarships are available to all local performers who demonstrate a passion or skill for the performing arts.

The majority of the scholarships are cash scholarships designed to support the independent creative pursuits of the recipients, inside or outside of Actor’s Edge.

One grand prize winner will receive a full tuition scholarship to the Actor’s Edge signature film and TV acting training in San Luis Obispo as well as the opportunity to perform for Los Angeles film and TV talent agents at its upcoming “Hollywood Showcase.”

The scholarship application is available at actorsedge.com/scholarships. The application deadline is April 16.

“We are thrilled to be offering these scholarships to local performers,” said Aaron Metchik, the founder and head instructor at Actor’s Edge. “We know there are such incredibly talented and passionate performers here in the central coast. We also know that sometimes finding the funds to support creative passions isn’t easy. These scholarships are our small way of helping people do that.”

Actor’s Edge Studio offers film and TV acting training to performers of all ages and skill levels in San Luis Obispo, plus the option to perform for talent agents at industry showcases. Students have booked series regular roles on Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Hulu, and more.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.