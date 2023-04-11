Scholarships available for local performers

Over $4000 available for local performers

– Actor’s Edge Studio in San Luis Obispo is excited to announce the launch of its second annual Central Coast Performing Arts Scholarships, offering over $4,000 in cash and tuition scholarships to performers of all ages and skill levels.

The scholarships are available to all local performers who demonstrate a passion or skill for the performing arts.

The majority of the scholarships are cash scholarships designed to support the independent creative pursuits of the recipients, inside or outside of Actor’s Edge.

One grand prize winner will receive a full tuition scholarship to the Actor’s Edge signature film and TV acting training in San Luis Obispo as well as the opportunity to perform for Los Angeles film and TV talent agents at its upcoming “Hollywood Showcase.”

The scholarship application is available at actorsedge.com/scholarships. The application deadline is April 16.

“We are thrilled to be offering these scholarships to local performers,” said Aaron Metchik, the founder and head instructor at Actor’s Edge. “We know there are such incredibly talented and passionate performers here in the central coast. We also know that sometimes finding the funds to support creative passions isn’t easy. These scholarships are our small way of helping people do that.”

Actor’s Edge Studio offers film and TV acting training to performers of all ages and skill levels in San Luis Obispo, plus the option to perform for talent agents at industry showcases. Students have booked series regular roles on Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Hulu, and more.

