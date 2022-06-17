Scholarships help Templeton youth participate in sports, recreation

Community encouraged to make a donation to scholarship fund

– The Templeton Recreation Foundation (TRF) has created a scholarship program to fund participation by children who live within the Templeton Unified School District boundaries. The fund will be used exclusively to cover registration costs for youth sports and recreation programs offered by the Templeton Recreation Department (TRD). Eligibility requirements are administered by the Templeton Community Services District Recreation Supervisor. The TRF is a 501 (c) 3 organization and all donations are tax-deductible.

The goal of the program is to make it so that every Templeton child can participate in youth sports and recreation programs offered by the Templeton Recreation Department regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

According to the TRD, Studies show that participation in youth recreation activities provide lifetime benefits for children including:

Increased physical activity and health benefits. Development of social and community bonds. Improved academic potential. Learning how to face and overcome obstacles. Building a foundation for lifelong health.

To help ensure that all Templeton children can enjoy the lifelong benefits from participation in recreational activities, make a donation. Checks can be mailed to TRF, P.O. Box 1423, Templeton CA 93465, or donate online at: www.templetonrecfoundation.org.

For additional information, contact Geoff English, TRF board member at (805) 610-0191 or via e-mail at geoffenglish2016@gmail.com.

