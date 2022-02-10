School board approves plan for elementary school changes

First move in a series of moves for the schools could begin as early as September

– This week the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a plan to swap school buildings for the dual immersion program at Georgia Brown, and the elementary arts program at Glenn Speck. This move will be the first in a series of moves for the schools to allow for renovations on multiple campuses.

First, as early as September, students now located at the temporary Glen Speck buildings will move into the soon-to-be-remodeled permanent Glen Speck campus. After that, students at Georgia Brown will move into the temporary Glen Speck campus buildings on the Flamson Middle School campus.

A remodel will then begin at the empty Georgia Brown campus. When that remodel is complete, the students at the remodeled Glen Speck buildings will move to the remodeled Georgia Brown campus. Students who enroll in the Georgia Brown dual immersion program would then move from the temporary classrooms to the remodeled Glen Speck campus. Eventually, the names of the schools will flip flop as well.

Chief Business Officer Brad Pawlowski estimates the cost of the renovation for the district will be about $28 million over the next several years.

The vote to approve this plan was 4-3 with trustees Chris Bausch, Dorian Baker, and Frank Triggs casting the dissenting votes. The vote came after a study session Saturday at the district office board room and a lengthy discussion Tuesday night.

