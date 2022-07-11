School board candidate forum held at district office

Presentation included description of main duties of a trustee

– The June 28 Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board meeting last week was preceded earlier in the afternoon by a special presentation on the upcoming school board elections, the purpose of which was to clarify the purpose of a local school board and the role of a trustee, answer questions about the new “by-trustee area” voting process, and encourage qualified citizens (over 18, resident, and registered to vote) to file to run in November.

Ellen Sheffer and Donn Clickard, both long-time county school board members, facilitated the presentation with the assistance of district staff.

“Turnout was encouraging, and we hope to have multiple candidates in each of the districts up for election,” wrote Superintendent Curt Dubost in a newsletter.

General important dates and the trustee areas are described on the district’s website. Find the information here.

Highlights of the presentation included a description of the main duties of a trustee, the most basic of which is hiring and evaluating the only employee the board directly supervises and evaluates, which is the superintendent. In addition to that primary role, responsibilities include setting direction for the district via the adoption of policies and regulations in accordance with education code and federal law as well as following best practices and honoring community expectations.

Watch the forum on the district’s YouTube channel here: Candidates Forum on YouTube

Fiscal accountability is another primary duty. The board is also charged with serving as advocates for all students, the district, and public education.

“We hope for a robust debate at this critical time for our district, community, and nation,” wrote Dubost.

Review the SLO County Clerk-Recorder page at: https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Clerk-Recorder/Elections-andVoting.aspx with any follow-up questions or if you are considering this important duty.

-From the ‘Directly Speaking’ newsletter

