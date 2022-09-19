School board candidate forum slated for Sept. 28 at district office 

Paso Robles News|Monday, September 19, 2022
Posted: 7:25 am, September 19, 2022 by News Staff

– A candidate forum for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Trustees will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Office at 800 Niblick Road in Paso Robles. The forum is being organized by Paso Robles AAUW (American Association of University Women) and will be monitored by the San Luis Obispo County League of Women Voters. The public is invited to attend.

There will be an opportunity to submit questions in writing to some or all of the candidates. “It is an interesting year for this election,” said AAUW Paso Robles president Pat Stevens. This year, trustee areas 1,2, and 4 will elect one representative who lives within its boundary to a four-year term on the board. One trustee will be elected for a two-year at-large position.

