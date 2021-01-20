Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Posted: 6:20 am, January 20, 2021 by News Staff
Paso Robles School Board completes initial study of grand jury report

The board discussed several specific recommendations made by the jury at their Tuesday meeting.

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees completed their initial discussion of the report, “Paso Robles School District: A Cautionary Tale” that says poor leadership and management resulted in the district’s financial crisis. The meeting was their third devoted to the report and ensuing recommendations by the San Luis Obispo Grand Jury. Tuesday afternoon, the board discussed several specific recommendations made by the jury.

The board agreed to study whether or not the proposed multi-million-dollar aquatic complex is a viable investment for the school district. They also agreed to investigate a collaboration with the City of Paso Robles to upgrade the city’s aquatic facilities.

The board discussed paying for an audit of the 4A Foundation, created by former Superintendent Chris Williams and former District Athletic Director Rich Clayton. The foundation solicited donations from community members to promote academics, arts, athletics, and agriculture.

The board voted to look for an attorney to review a draft response to the Grand Jury’s Report. The district has six months to file a response.



