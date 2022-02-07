School board discusses changes to elementary school boundaries

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board conducts study session

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees held a study session Saturday to discuss how best to spend the money remaining from the $90 million raised by the Measure M School Bond. One of the issues is how to draw school boundaries once the schools are renovated. The other is the potential closure of an elementary school.

School district Chief Business Officer Brad Pawlowski talked about some of the issues facing the school district, and how they evolved. The $90 million dollars raised with the Measure M school has about $30 million left. There is also a concern about declining enrollment. A committee formed to investigate school closure previously recommended the closure of George Brown School and consolidation of students in the other schools, but the board is now considering two other options.

Option A would send the dual immersion students at Georgia Brown to Glenn Speck Elementary School on Vine Street when it is completely rebuilt. Glenn Speck students, who have spent the last two years in portables at Flamson Middle School, would spend 2-3 more years in those portables while Georgia Brown is renovated.

Option B would keep the status quo. Speck students would remain at Speck School, and Georgia Brown would be renovated for dual immersion students.

District staff is pushing for Option A, but there is resistance from parents whose children attend Speck School.

After two hours of presentation by Brad Pawlowski and board discussion, the public was allowed to speak for the final hour. Some parents and community members asked questions. Those questions will be answered at Tuesday night’s meeting.

No final decision was made Saturday at the study session. It was only an informational meeting. The final decision will be made Tuesday night at the regular school district board meeting.

