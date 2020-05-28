School board discusses impending budget challenges

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees talked Tuesday night about ways to borrow money during the upcoming fiscal year. Chief Financial Officer Brad Pawlowski told the board that the proposal made at the last meeting to move money from different funds will exclude Measure M money and property. That resolution was approved by the board unanimously. Then the board discussed borrowing money from outside the district.

Diana Larson is an accountant with the County Office of Education on loan to help the district get out of its financial difficulties. She said the district can borrow money from the County Office of Education for short term needs.

The school board also got a report on a proposal to hold a number of small graduation ceremonies in July. Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gaviola described a plan to hold 16-20 small graduation ceremonies at War Memorial Stadium. More about small group graduations here.

The school board meeting was conducted on zoom. Those wanting to participate could call in and make their comments during the meeting.

