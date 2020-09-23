School board discusses potential for school re-openings 

Paso Robles News|Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Posted: 4:35 am, September 23, 2020 by News Staff

–The Paso Robles School District Board of Trustees met Tuesday night virtually. The board received a report on the process to reopen the schools. In light of the state’s decision to move San Luis Obispo County from the purple tier to the red tier, Superintendent Curt Dubost reminded the board of the extensive process required to ensure the safety of students and district employees before the schools can reopen. A recent survey of teachers found that a majority are willing to return to teaching students in the classroom.

County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein says the earliest the schools could reopen would be Oct. 6. Dubost says the district is working to gear up and prepare for the reopening of schools, although the date is unknown. The potential reopening is still several weeks away.



