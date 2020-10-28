School board hears plans to reopen Paso Robles schools

–Tuesday night, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees heard plans to allow some students to return to school next week.

The youngest students will be the first to return under the hybrid model described by school administrators. PRJUSD Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Gaviola said that about 70-percent of the Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten students will be returning next week. Another 22-percent will continue distance learning. She said the hybrid plan is complicated, so parents and students are encouraged to go to the school district’s website. WWW.PasoSchools.org/reopen.

Gaviola said all the training videos for parents and “kids” are located at the very bottom of that website.

Beginning Wednesday, teachers and other school district employees will be tested for COVID-19. The tests begin Wednesday morning at the high school gym. Tuesday night, the board unanimously approved an agreement with Walker Medical Wellness to conduct the testing. It will cost the district $4,400 per month, but the expenditure will be paid by CARES funds.

Chief Business Officer Brad Pawlowski reported on the average daily attendance (ADA) at the school district. He said 6,609 students were enrolled in the first month of this academic year. He says the district has lost 211 students since last year, primarily to parochial schools and private homeschooling. He said some students have moved out of state.

One board member said that during a recent visit to Centennial Park he heard students at the private Trinity Lutheran Elementary School laughing and playing, and he was glad to know that soon Paso Robles students would be returning.

The board returned to their district board meeting room Tuesday night for the first time in weeks. The public was encouraged to attend and participate virtually to avoid too many people in an enclosed area.

