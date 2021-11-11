School board seeking new trustee

Application process now open

– On Oct. 24, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District School Board Trustee Jim Reed filed his resignation from the PRJUSD Board of Trustees with the San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools, effective immediately.

To avoid a projected cost of approximately $200,000 for a special election, the board voted last night to fill the trustee vacancy by provisional appointment. From now until 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, the board will be accepting applications to fill this position. Applications may be found at the district office or on the homepage and board of trustees pages of pasoschools.org.

On Monday, Nov. 29, the board will meet in open session at 3 p.m. to review all applications to determine which applicants are legally eligible to serve as a board member per Education Code section 35107. Interviews for those candidates will take place a special board meeting on Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. or earlier, depending on the number of eligible candidates. The board’s appointment of the candidate to fill this position will take place on or before the Dec. 14, regularly scheduled board meeting, at which time the new appointee will be seated.

To be considered as a candidate, the application must be received in the district office by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24. Any application received after 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 will not be accepted.

For more information about this topic, call Superintendent Curt Dubost at (805) 769-1000 or email him at cdubost@pasoschools.org.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related