School board to continue discussion of Critical Race Theory

Board will also discuss mask mandates, return to in-person instruction

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will be hosting a meeting on Aug. 10 with closed session starting at 4:30 p.m., open session starting at 6 p.m. Among other items, the board will discuss the teaching of Critical Race Theory, and the return to full in-person learning with clarification of the district’s position on the mask mandate.

The topic of Critical Race Theory has been discussed by the board and public during several recent meetings. In addition, board members have held meetings with constituents and staff. The board will allow the maximum of 20 minutes of public comment for this item. For this and other items requiring lengthy discussions, public comment will be on a first-come, first-serve basis with in-person commenters having priority and will be no longer than 20 minutes for each item. Emailed public comments will be forwarded to all board members but most likely not read out loud. It is suggested that groups of constituents align and put forth their best speaker to assure their point of view is heard.

The public is invited to participate in board meetings in several ways:

To listen to the meeting, select the YouTube link at the top of the agenda to join in or click here.

To speak to the board during this section (or later during a specific agenda item), call in as instructed at the top of the agenda.

To submit written comments, prepare 450 words or less and email to info@pasoschools.org no later than 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Specify whether you are speaking about a non-agenda topic or about a specific agenda item (and give the title or number).

Comments longer than 450 words will not be read aloud but will be presented under the “Correspondence” heading and must be received prior to publication of the agenda packet. Late arrivals will be held for publication in the next regular agenda packet.

View the full agenda here.

