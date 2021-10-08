School board to discuss budget, Measure M projects at upcoming meeting

Meeting set for Oct. 12 with open session starting at 6 p.m.

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will host a regular meeting on Oct. 12, with open session starting at 6 p.m.

Among other topics, the board will discuss the monthly budget and receive a report on the status of Measure M projects funded by a $95-million bond.

At this time, board meetings will be held in-person with a virtual component unless advance notice is provided on the agenda. However, any or all board members, staff, and others presenting may attend the meeting by phone or online without advance notice.

Additionally, pursuant to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer’s Aug. 31, 2021 order, face coverings are required for all individuals attending the District’s Board meetings. If an individual is unable to wear a face mask they must furnish proof of a medical condition that is appropriate and signed by a medical doctor and they must wear a face shield with a drape that can be tucked into their shirt. If the individual does not comply with these guidelines they may not enter the indoor space. Virtual attendance at the board meeting is encouraged for individuals who cannot attend the in-person meeting.

The public is invited to participate in board meetings in several ways:

To listen to the meeting, select the YouTube link at the top of the agenda to join in or click here.

To speak to the board during this section (or later during a specific agenda item), call in as instructed at the top of the agenda.

To submit written comments, prepare 450 words or less and email to info@pasoschools.org no later than 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Specify whether you are speaking about a non-agenda topic or about a specific agenda item (and give the title or number).

Comments longer than 450 words will not be read aloud but will be presented under the “Correspondence” heading and must be received prior to publication of the agenda packet. Late arrivals will be held for publication in the next regular agenda packet.

View the full agenda here.

