School board to discuss reopening of middle schools, high school

–The Paso Robles School District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting Monday to discuss options for reopening the middle schools and high school. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Monday at the district office on Niblick Road. Due to restrictions because of COVID-19, the public may not attend in person, but they can participate during the Zoom broadcast of the meeting by calling in during the meeting at (805) 608-4230.

Although a survey shows that a majority of teachers want students to return to the classroom, there is resistance from the California Teachers Union. On Dec. 18, 2020, the Legal Department of the California Teachers Association sent a letter to Dr. Penny Borenstein, the County Public Health Director. It challenges how the district represented her opinion stated in a letter dated Dec. 15, 2020. They wrote, “Specifically, you stated that sites which had reopened may not do so until the county is in the red tier for two weeks.”

The plan in early December was to reopen Flamson and Lewis Middle Schools and Paso Robles High School on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. After the governor put San Luis Obispo County in the Southern Region, moving it back to the purple tier, that became questionable.

Monday, the PRJUSD School Board will discuss the options available to the district.

