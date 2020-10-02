School board to review ‘Hybrid readiness plan’ for re-opening

–At its upcoming meeting on Oct. 6 starting at 4 p.m., the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will be reviewing the “Hybrid readiness plan” for the re-opening of schools for in-person learning.

The live stream will be held on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTG5DZtaQn-Mo3IGcohE2Mw

New this meeting will also be the opportunity to call in during the live stream. Call (805) 608-4230 to provide live public comments during the meeting for an item number on the agenda in open session, or for an item not on the agenda. You will be placed in a queue. You must call well in advance of the item you wish to comment on, public comment will not be available once the item has been discussed by the Board of Trustees.

To provide written public comment to be read during the meeting, email 450 words or less to info@pasoschools.org. Note on the email if the comment is for a closed session item, an item number on the agenda in open session, or for an item not on the agenda. Public comment is limited to three minutes per person and no more than 20 minutes total for any one item. Any documents, petitions, or information for submittal may also be emailed to the address above.

